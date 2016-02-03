advertisement
Bammies: $170 Jammies You Can Go To Work In

By Mark Wilson

First we had hoodies. Then yoga pants. Continuing the craze for ever more comfortable work duds, now we have Bammies. As the site puts it: Bammies = business + jammies.

Founded by the Miami duo Julia Ford-Carther and Rosario Chozas, Bammies is a collection of mix and match neutrals, woven from natural fibers and soft polyester blends, and loaded with elastic. The garments include a tank top, harem pants, a dress, and even a blazer. And for the most part, you could never tell these pieces are lounge-approved, save for the the Connell Dress, which almost seems to flaunt its past life as a satin bathrobe.

Created as a response to Chozas’s own discomfort in her work life, after changing jobs from a casually dressed, creative workplace to a more formal one, Bammies were a way of reconciling creature comforts without scraping the dredges of the athletic-wear barrel.

As for the pajamas part, “You are more than welcome to sleep in them, but that’s on you,” Ford-Carther says. “Should you go this route, we strongly recommend a shower. Some new undies are probably a good idea as well. And perhaps a fresh swipe of the deodorant…”

So much for living the dream. (Literally.)

Bammies are now on presale with prices starting at $80 and ranging to $170. Having met an undisclosed pre-order goal, now the company is eyeing a men’s line. Expect looks featuring plenty of pit-stained tees and tighty whities.

[via Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson via Twitter]

