What We Know About The Best Designs For The Hyperloop So Far

Last weekend, dozens of teams gathered at Texas A&M to present their pod designs for a Hyperloop–a new form of transit that will hurdle riders across land at 700 mph using pressurized tubes, as envisioned by Elon Musk in 2013. The event, at least from afar, looked kind of like the engineering world’s Coachella: One attendee snapped a picture of event swag, a white sock printed with the words “World’s First Hyperloop Tube (Sock).” Later, there was even a surprise appearance by Musk himself.

The event marked the end of the first half of a competition SpaceX launched in summer 2015, inviting students and engineers from all over the world to present their designs for a Hyperloop pod in Texas. Now, 22 of those teams will advance to the final round, culminating in a real-life test of their pod designs on a test track SpaceX is building this coming summer.

Out of those who made the cut, two were singled out for their designs: MIT, which won the overall honors, and Delft University in the Netherlands, which won honors for innovation. Their designs give us a glimpse at how the idea of the Hyperloop is evolving–and show how many fundamental aspects of its design are still up for debate, even by Musk himself.

The Proposals

Take MIT’s pod, created by grad students who compare it to a bobsled. The carbon fiber and polycarbonate pods will each weigh about 550 pounds and levitate a half inch above an aluminum plate embedded in the test track thanks to neodymium magnets. Popular Science, which was on the ground at the event, has more:

MIT elected to use an external propulsion system that will function more or less like the catapults used by aircraft carriers to launch aircraft from the middle of the ocean. This feature will offload some of the energy and power required by the Hyperloop concept onto the propulsion system, which means the pod doesn’t have to carry an engine and can be lighter (and reach ultra-high speeds).

The system will be autonomous and power itself thanks to photovoltaic panels tiled on the top of the steel tube. “It’s more akin to a high-altitude aircraft,” says grad student Max Opgenoord in a video. “Which is not something people design for very often. That means there’s not a whole lot of information out there on it. So we’ve had to do a lot of it ourselves.”

Meanwhile, in a video of their presentation, Delft’s students got much more specific about the interior design and user experience of their pod. Similar to MIT, they’re using a magnetic suspension system that would levitate the pod over an aluminum sheet in the track when it speeds up (both proposals include a secondary set of normal wheels for slower speeds). Their proposal also uses another set of magnets to stabilize the pod over the center beam of the track and act like emergency brakes, a major factor in SpaceX’s judging criteria.