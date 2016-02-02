The Force Awakens To Play This New “Star Wars” Lego Video Game

Do you remember the excitement you felt when you saw that first trailer for The Force Awakens ? So many feels all at once–nostalgia, anxiety, confusion, elation, maybe some hunger. Either way, it was a moment.

The film has been out for more than a month, destroyed box office records like so many Death Stars, and now it’s getting the inevitable Lego treatment it so rightly deserves. Over the last decade, many a major film franchise has had its Lego licensing deal transformed into a video game–Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, The Lord of The Rings, The Hobbit, The Avengers, Jurassic World, The Revenant … Okay, not that last one, but you get the point.

And just as the games do, Lego’s trailer features some cheeky tweaks that will surprise and delight adults and kids alike. Poe listening to cantina tunes in the X-Wing? Perfect.