This Is Why We Deserve Trump: Pizza Hut Offers Garlic Knot Pizza Dipped In Edible Gold

Maybe toward the end of the Roman Empire, everybody realized the whole facade was about to collapse just before it happened. If so, perhaps this awareness was triggered by a moment of obscene, cosmos-disrupting excess; a moment not unlike February 2016, when Pizza Hut announced its gold-enrobed garlic knot pizza plans for the Super Bowl.

No wonder the Republican frontrunner for the next presidency is a man who has tall golden buildings with his name on them in Las Vegas–we are literally dipping our snack treats in edible gold. The idea behind this ostentatious dish is that Pizza Hut is honoring the 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl (the Golden anniversary, natch) with Oscar-colored pizza for 50 randomly selected fans. Sure, fine. Pizza dipped in edible gold. Why stop there, though? Let’s take this thing all the way, Pizza Hut. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl with a 72-hour bacchanalia where 50 50-foot pizzas shaped like footballs are served inside a castle made of Bugatti Veyrons and lined with Picassos. Carpe pizza!

In all fairness, though, Co.Create is willing to admit that garlic knot crust may be tasty.

Watch a video about the outlandish pizza below, if you must.

[via Nerdalicious]