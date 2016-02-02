Drake Is All Smiles In T-Mobile’s New Super Bowl Ad

The chart-topping rapper is all smiles as the suits suggest small brand-specific tweaks to his hit song “Hotline Bling.” He doesn’t blink when they ask to include “device eligible for upgrade after 24 months” and a reminder that streaming music will incur data charges into the song. “These changes don’t ruin the song at all.”

It’s a fun and funny turn for the former teen actor, and a smart play on the celebrity endorsement angle by T-Mobile.