Cruz Far Outspends GOP Rivals On Data And Voter Targeting Tech

Ted Cruz doesn’t have Donald Trump’s star power, but he may make up for it by having more science–data science–behind his campaign.

The Cruz campaign, almost from the very start, made significant investments in voter data, analytics, and targeting. The campaign spent more than $10 million in those areas during 2015, based on new regulatory filings to the Federal Election Commission.

The spending picked up dramatically in the last quarter of the year, when Cruz was trailing Trump by wide margins in the polls. The Cruz campaign paid out $7.2 million in fees for data and analytics in the fourth quarter, while the Trump campaign paid out just $738,517.

Trump has relied on constant TV coverage of his campaign by Fox News and others, and on his popularity on social media, to get his face and message in front of prospective voters. The polls suggest that it’s worked beautifully, but some experts wonder if it will be enough to move supporters to caucus for him in Iowa on Monday night.

Social media and TV have been a challenge for the less-showy Cruz, which may be why that campaign has gone all-in with high-tech targeting and data crunching.

Much of the money Cruz paid out in 2015 was spent on voter-list rental or paid to analytics companies that look for patterns in demographics data and offer advice on targeted media buys.

Cruz and company paid out $3.3 million to the Arlington, Virginia-based direct marketing firm The Lukens Company for voter “list rental.” The Alexandria, Virginia-based e-donations and targeting tech company Campaign Solutions was also paid just over $3 million for fundraising tech and list rental.