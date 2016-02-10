4 Keys To Making Pot Mainstream

It is called the “Apple Store of weed,” and for good reason. SPARC is one of San Francisco’s premier cannabis boutiques, and I’m there conducting field research. I have a deep curiosity about the consumer attitudes and behaviors shaping this soon-to-be $11 billion industry, as effectively harnessing them can mean the difference between success and failure for many new pot-based startups—and wellness for millions of prescription drug users.

It’s up to the cannabis industry to break through resistance with a message that more people can personally relate to and rally behind. As a communications professional, I know that the success of any social issue campaign requires an intimate understanding of the target audience. So I can’t help but wonder: Who are the cannabis users that will tip the scales toward mainstream adoption and legalization? What prevailing attitudes drive their current decisions and loyalties? How passionately do they feel about cannabis as a cause, and how can we best activate them en masse? These are the questions I need answers to. Hence, my field research. The patient experience at SPARC is impressive. The space is occupied by elegant cases, warm lighting, and communal tables. They serve tea; they provide Storz & Bickel vaporizers. The environment feels clean, cozy, yet medically oriented. As I sat there inhaling the pungent atmosphere, I observed the steady flow of patients walking in and out, noting that the vast majority weren’t the stoner twentysomethings or the degenerates that GOP leaders portray in speeches, but working professionals over the age of 35. Several were in their sixties. Almost half were female; the majority shopped alone. The tremendously knowledgeable and attentive budtenders had serious influence over what brands and products people bought, much more so than in the average pharmacy, coffeehouse, or neighborhood bar. And unlike with alcohol or prescription drugs, cannabis patients seem to want to experiment with a range of different treatment options, finding the combination that works best for them. Therefore, patients took their time and asked a lot of questions. Each transaction lasted approximately eight minutes, and in those eight minutes, patients were curious to learn and open to suggestions. Patients spent liberally, often walking out with a month’s supply. It’s not a scientific study, but my field observations, backstage tours, and expert interviews lead me to the conclusion that much of the cannabis industry—in particular, the organizations and brands hoping to inspire mainstream support—need to take a different approach to building and promoting their cause. Much has been written about how cannabis is now a lifestyle, not just a substance, and should be marketed as such. In light of how important I believe cannabis is to public wellness and well-being, I’d take that ethos several steps further. Here, in my view, are the keys to cutting past the stigma, countering the anti-legalization lobby, and making cannabis mainstream:

