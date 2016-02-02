How A Brand And Ad Agency Made Werner Herzog’s New Hit Sundance Doc Possible

One of the most anticipated, critically acclaimed and covered films at this year’s Sundance film festival was Werner Herzog’s Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World. The film explores the unstoppable digital transformation that’s sweeping the world as we know it, examining the power and fragility of our connected world, featuring technology leaders like Elon Musk and Sebastian Thrun , among others. Variety film critic Justin Chang wrote , “It drifts lucidly from one subject to the next, from celebratory anecdote to cautionary tale, with an intellectual verve that is never less than engrossing.” The Guardian gave it four out of five stars and said, “for those looking for a ride through our modern technological world, or indeed a preview of what is to come, this is it.” It’s also a feature length example of the best branded content can offer.

The film actually began like any other marketing campaign, as a conversation between cybersecurity brand Netscout and its agency Pereira O’Dell New York. But how does a B2B strategy end up becoming one of the most talked about films at the Sundance film festival?

Netscout chief marketing officer Jim McNeil says if they had planned on it all along, it probably wouldn’t have happened. Originally the goal was to create a campaign that celebrated the brand’s customers, companies and people who build, evolve, and protect the connected world. They came up with the brand notion of Guardians of the Connected World, a LinkedIn group where Internet citizens working to keep it safe could talk about issues and challenges in their work. But McNeil says the creatives at Pereira O’Dell New York had another idea.

“The agency came in and really added tremendous value by asking, how do we tell this story that’s bigger than Netscout?” says McNeil. “And how do we do it in a way that people recognize and understand it as a societal issue and not just as a commercial or technology issue? We wanted to get people to think that, hey you’re living in a historic time and there’s some things you should be paying attention to.”

Inspired by the work Herzog did two years ago for AT&T, a short doc called From One Second to the Next for AT&T’s anti-texting-and-driving campaign, the brand and agency came up an idea for a short web series to discuss various aspects of the connected world.

“We broke it down to our dependency on the connected world, protecting the connected world, and then the promise of the connected world,” says McNeil. “Once we started shooting, the big shift came when Werner discovered that this was an area of research he was keenly interested in.”

Dave Arnold, executive creative director at Pereira & O’Dell New York says they knew they had an interesting story, but there was a moment when Herzog turned to them and said that this was a feature documentary. “It was much bigger than he had anticipated,” says Arnold. “He very clearly saw this as a chapter storytelling from the birth of the Internet, how it was built, that it’s a system that was never intended to sustain the Internet of Everything like it does today. So it was fascinating and exciting.”