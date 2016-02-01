Dethroning Apple: Alphabet Now World’s Most Valuable Firm Due To Strong Revenue Growth

Apple is no longer the world’s most valuable company. Today, thanks to strong revenue growth across Google and other units, Alphabet has dethroned the maker of the iPhone and Mac.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report, Alphabet said it brought in $21.33 billion in revenue, up 18% year over year. In after-hours trading, that strong performance boosted Alphabet’s stock to $792.23 for a market cap of $545.67 billion, as of this writing. Apple’s after-hours market cap now stands at $534.02 billion.

This was Alphabet’s first full quarter differentiating between Google and its so-called “other bets.” Although it is reporting results separately, it’s quite clear that Google still makes up more than the lion’s share of the full company’s revenue. In total, Google accounted for $21.178 billion in revenue, 99.3% of the total. Alphabet did not provide quarterly revenue for other bets, noting instead that the segment–which includes Nest, Calico, Google Ventures, Google X, Verily, and Google Capital–brought in $448 million for the full fiscal 2015.

Of that, the company said, Nest, Google Fiber, and Verily–formerly known as Life Sciences–were the primary revenue generators. All the others are pre-revenue, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said during a conference call to discuss earnings.

The “other bets” segments of the company accounted for an operating loss of $3.1 billion during 2015, Porat said.

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that the company now has 7 billion-user tools. Joining the six that had already reached that milestone in the past–Google search, Android, Maps, Chrome, YouTube, and Google Play–is Gmail, which crossed the threshold during the fourth quarter.