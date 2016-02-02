Adidas North America President Mark King Launches New Sports Business Podcast

It’s no secret that the upper echelons of global society mix and mingle on a regular basis. We’re not just talking Davos here, but all the Gwyneth and Beyonce -style celebrity friendships that may or may not comprise a modern Pentaverate . Either way, these business and cultural leaders must have some pretty interesting conversations. In sports, you’d expect that the leaders of giant brands like, say, Adidas would have some compelling chats with those that straddle the hallowed halls of sports and business. Which goes a long way to explain why Adidas North America president Mark King is launching a new podcast series.

“Extraordinary Happens: Competing in Sports, Business and Life” is an interview pod aimed to take a look at the compelling stories and people shaping sports and business today. The first two episodes feature Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Fox senior correspondent and NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver.

In his intro episode, King lays out his goals for the pod and why he thinks there’s an opportunity to make it something that lands between the worlds of business and sports. “The reason teams or athletes stall is the same reason companies fail, they follow a plan that no longer works,” King says. “Great companies, great people, great athletes have the ability to change at the same pace or faster as the marketplace or game … Companies and teams who really move forward have to be relentless in their innovation.”

The show is targeted at business professionals with a passion for sports. Bi-weekly episodes will be available on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Windows Phone Marketplace, and others.

“This podcast series is about bringing you the listener, unique, fun, and meaningful conversations that dive deeper into what inspires the people who are leading change in sports on and off the field,” says King.