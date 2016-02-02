Why Microsoft Is Testing Data Centers That Live On The Ocean Floor

Last year, a dive crew dropped a perfectly fine server rack encased in steel into the Pacific Ocean. When they brought it back up a few months later, it looked like something that had been underwater for years, covered in algae and barnacles. The electronics inside it, which you could find at any conventional data center, were cool and dry. Is this the future of data center design? A team of engineers at Microsoft, operating under the name Project Natick , think it could be.

Keeping Data Cold–And Close

At first glance, the idea of operating data centers on the very cold ocean floor has an elegant logic to it: a warehouse full of server racks needs constant and very pricey temperature control. Why not outsource that job to the ocean floor, where water temperatures tend to hover around 32 degrees Fahrenheit?

But according to the Natick team, there’s actually a different reason for pursuing ocean-bound data storage: the fact that “half the world’s population lives within 200 kilometers [or 120 miles] of the sea,” as one engineer puts it in a video. By reducing the distance that internet users’ data must travel to reach their homes or offices, Microsoft’s cloud computing arm could reduce the cost of installing and maintaining that geographic network.

Yesterday Microsoft published an account of the project’s first field test, which happened last fall off of the Pacific, presumably nearby Microsoft’s Redmond, Washington, headquarters. Inside a steel capsule, engineers installed a server rack, along with all the necessary accoutrements, from a steady power supply to temperature regulation. While all the internal electronics were off-the-shelf, the massive tank that encased it was, needless to say, a custom job, more akin to submarine design than data center architecture. (In fact, Microsoft says a good deal of insight came from a Cloud Infrastructure & Operations team member who worked on subs for the Navy.)

In the end, the finished product weighed 38,000 pounds and spent two months at the bottom of the ocean–during which the team could monitor everything from its operational capacity to the humidity inside its steel tank. Microsoft says the next step for the project will be building a larger version of the hulking steel tube that’s four times as large and stays submerged for a full year.

But while Microsoft is nowhere near rolling out such a solution on any scale in its business, the project hints at some of the challenges data center operators are facing.

It’s Not A Data Center, It’s A Data Bunker

Take one of Microsoft’s cloud competitors, Amazon Web Services. In a story last month, Ingrid Burrington described the incredible expansion of the company’s anonymous network of data centers that shepherd as much as 80% of internet traffic. Amazon even builds its own power substations for these centers, and is rushing to build enough to meet demand.