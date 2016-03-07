Gary Vaynerchuk’s Guide To Public Speaking

Fun fact: I did not give my first public speech until 2006, when I was 31 years old. It was at an Internet conference, and I really didn’t know what to expect. But the second I took that stage, my world was never the same.

Sometimes I wonder if my real talent is public speaking, not building businesses. I enjoy it almost as much. There may be no greater high for me than that second right before I walk out onstage; it feels like home. It’s no secret that I like to hear myself talk, and this gives me the perfect excuse, but I really do tremendously enjoy connecting with my audience. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to speak to so many people on a regular basis.

Eight minutes before I take the stage, I’m doing my everyday stuff. I’m checking email. I’m joking with a friend.

If you’ve done a good job of building your brand, there is a good chance someone will ask you for an interview or to sit on a panel, and eventually, if you’re really good, to host a conference or deliver a keynote address. When this starts happening to you, you’ll know you’re on your way. Here are a few tips to help you prepare for your moment in the spotlight.

Some people are absolutely terrified by the idea of speaking in public. If that’s you, and you’re growing a business, I hope you’ll get some help from a counselor or coach. Some people even attend acting, improv, or comedy classes. Finding a way to free yourself from your fear of public speaking is an extremely worthwhile investment, because if you succeed, it sets the potential for an enormous boon to your brand and business.

The benefit of doing keynotes or talks is tremendous. You can reach new audiences you might not have encountered. Build your credibility. Take time to articulate your ideas in a longer format.

And public speaking opportunities often give you the chance to meet other influencers and cool people, as well as learn a bit more about yourself by seeing how you communicate differently in various settings. Take the first opportunity you can get. It’s a great experience.

Some people have to write out a script and memorize it word for word before they’ll feel comfortable up on the stage or at the podium. Some people practice with their friends. Others prefer to improvise. Me? Well, my preparation is a little unconventional. It works for me, but I’m not sure it would work for everyone. Whatever. You asked.