Help Map Where All Our Personal Data Ends Up

Every time you visit a website, turn on an app, or go through a subway turnstile, you’re offering up personal data. Often, this data is sold on and re-used by a third party, and most of the time we have no idea what’s going on, even if we’ve consented to the transfer.

To help make sense of these hidden processes, researchers have created theDataMap, an expanding map of personal data flows. It shows how more than 2,000 organizations collect personal information and, in turn, how that information is then passed on.

“We live in a time of ‘open data’ when people are supposed to share their data freely,” says Latanya Sweeney, who leads the project. “But it’s free and open only when it gets into the vaults of private corporations. You don’t know what they do with it. You don’t know to whom they sell it or share it. And yet, the data can come back and harm you.”

The map, which currently shows health and mobile data flows, has grown through several research projects and public interest releases. These include “discharge” data (state-collected data covering visits to hospitals and clinics, including diagnosis codes and billing details), and data covering what you give up when you visit popular mobile apps.

Sweeney, director of the Data Privacy Lab at Harvard University, now wants to expand the mapping by getting the public involved. She recently won a $440,000 grant from the Knight Foundation, which will go towards organizing visualization contests and “data detective” challenges.

“What we’re looking to do now is expand it through contests and tools, so we can enlist the public to help us document more of these data flows,” she says. “We think there’s a lot more to learn about this information.”

Sweeney’s team will start putting raw data online this month. Winners of the challenges will get paid trips to Washington, D.C., where they’ll be able to present findings to regulators, journalists and advocates. There’s a need to help privacy defenders do their jobs. “These are the very people who would historically protect us from harm, if only they knew what data sharing was happening,” she says.