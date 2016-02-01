Stephen Curry Teams With Degree For Some Branded Bio Analytics

Even if you’re not a fan of the NBA, chances are you’ve at least heard of the on-court exploits of reigning MVP Stephen Curry and his title-holding Golden State Warriors. Curry is largely credited with making quickness and long-range shooting more popular than the once-dominant dunk. Now deodorant brand Degree has teamed with both Curry and bio analytics firm Lightwave to launch a new site that showcases data and content about human movement.

The Degree MotionSense Lab, created by agencies Weber Shandwick and Mindshare Entertainment, will feature movement analytics of athletes, performers and fans. There’s also a content series “Stephen Curry: Every Moves Counts” featuring never-before-seen data of Curry’s movement on the court such as peak velocity, alternating force of dribble, and vertical force. And during the NCAA March Madness Final Four tournament, fan movement will be tracked and the site will have post-game analysis and content of how fans moved during the games.

Matthew McCarthy, Unilever’s director of deodorants and men’s grooming says Degree had a pilot partnership with Lightwave in 2015 and were amazed with the results and the realization at how they could connect the emotional with the physical. “We live in a world today where people are hyper-aware of movement and the associated data, as evidenced by the rise of wearables, whether it is wanting to know how many steps they take each day or how fast their last mile was,” says McCarthy. “We believe that the Degree MotionSense Lab that will give people a new and expanded view of the data and emotion behind the movements of their favorite performers and athletes, as well as unprecedented access to measuring movement at top concert and sporting events.”

Curry has been working with Degree since 2014, and says he was amazed by the level of detail and information Lightwave was able to gather. “I think it can help you not only become a more efficient and effective individual player, but teammate as well,” says Curry. “The level of detail and specifics that it can provide really allows you to see how much of an impact things like setting a good screen, executing a perfect give-and-go or collecting a key rebound can have on the outcome of a game.”

That kind of data detail, according to Curry, can help him identify not only areas in his game that he excels at, but also where my game can improve. “As competitive as today’s game is and as good as players are, you’ve got to take advantage of any information or data that might provide an edge,” says Curry. “It also really gives fans the opportunity to witness the ‘game within the game’ and recognize the significant impact the smallest movement can have. Everyone loves to see the crossovers, dunks, and three-point shots during the game, but really getting to witness and quantify how these moves are executed and their impact takes fandom to a whole new level.”