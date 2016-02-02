Rent The Runway Poaches Former Huffington Post COO Koda Wang

Fashion rental startup Rent the Runway announced Tuesday that Huffington Post COO Koda Wang will be joining the ranks of its executive team. Wang will assume the role of chief customer officer, the first such position at Rent the Runway.

Koda Wang Photo: via Linkedin

Wang, who will report directly to CEO and cofounder Jenn Hyman, will be responsible for managing the “end-to-end customer experience,” including marketing, customer service, and business model innovation, according to a Rent the Runway spokeswoman.

Wang joined the Huffington Post in 2012, and has served as chief operating officer for the past year. During his time at the digital media company, Wang was the driving force behind its expansion into 15 new markets, which now account for 50% of its audience; the Huffington Post now claims over 200 million monthly visitors worldwide.

The addition of a chief customer officer to Rent the Runway’s team should help the company get Unlimited, its monthly subscription service for everyday clothes, off the ground. Currently in beta, Unlimited costs $139 each month and allows customers to rent three items at a time.

Hyman dubbed the rental service an “Airbnb for your closet” during Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival in November. “As opposed to thinking about ourselves as disrupting the fashion industry, we’re thinking about ourselves more broadly—about disrupting the closet and how you get dressed,” she said on the Innovation Festival stage. “We’ve gone from a business where people were using us a few times or a few dozen times per year, to a business that you use in your daily life.”

Since its launch in 2009, Rent the Runway has found its way into the closets of 5 million women. In September, the company also debuted a competition called Project Entrepreneur, which will place winners in an accelerator program tailored to female-led startups.