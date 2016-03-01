Welcome to “Horace and Pete”: Louis C.K.’s Brutal New Show

In a world where surprise drops from musicians have become standard practice, Louis C.K. may be re-writing the rules for comedians with his unannounced project Horace and Pete–only thing is there’s nothing to laugh about.

Louis C.K. delivered his one-hour, two-act play, which he wrote, produced, and starred in, via email over the weekend with very little fanfare:

Hi there. Horace and Pete episode one is available for download. $5. Go here to watch it. We hope you like it. Regards, Louis

And for that $5 you get a bar full of savage honesty and crippling dysfunction, courtesy of a cast including Jessica Lange, Alan Alda, Edie Falco, Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant, and Inside Amy Schumer’s Kurt Metzger. It’s unclear when episode two will drop but the pilot lays the groundwork for what’s most likely to come–and it’s pretty much a minefield.

Horace and Pete stars Louis C.K. as Horace and Steve Buscemi as Pete, the owners of a centenary Brooklyn bar. From open to close, topics of politics, race, mental illness, and anesthetized ambition serve as undercurrents to family drama that seems unresolvable.

The sound of microphones brushing during a hug or fumbled lines left in lends Horace and Pete its play-like feel, but it’s unpolished to a fault. Somehow, the structure of Horace and Pete doesn’t comfortably house Louis C.K.’s writing. However, as distractingly didactic as that writing can be at times, the points expressed, particularly by the supporting cast, are salient all the same.

“I’m not going anywhere–it’s just a job, that’s all.”

“So how old are you anyways?”