How To Practice Mindfulness When You Don’t Have The Time

As I write this, I’m sitting by myself, watching the blanket of white snow covering everything outside my window. I’m not really thinking about anything specific. Millions of people around the world are doing the same thing, right at this very moment—doing nothing. Someone might be watching the waves crash onto the shore in Goa, India. Another might be mentally tracing the torrential rain on their office window in London.

Children in schools around the world are doodling in their notepads, their minds racing away in a world of their own. Daydreaming and solitude have long been linked to mental benefits like improved mindfulness and creativity.

But in order to maximize those benefits, you need to let yourself drift off with your own thoughts whenever the opportunity arises. And there’s no one routine or habit that helps everyone do that—even if we all had the time.

Still, some practices are more common than others. From Beethoven to Newton to Buddha to Darwin, all experienced critical awakenings during self-imposed solitary periods. The psychologist and author Rollo May explained this phenomenon very well in his book The Courage to Create. “In order to be open to creativity,” he wrote, “one must have the capacity for constructive use of solitude. One must overcome the fear of being alone.”

Nicola Tesla, one of the greatest innovators of all time, concurred:

“The mind is sharper and keener in seclusion and uninterrupted solitude. Originality thrives in seclusion free of outside influences beating upon us to cripple the creative mind. Be alone—that is the secret of invention: Be alone, that is when ideas are born.”

These days, we now have the scientific evidence to back up those claims. Research conducted by Greg Feist of San Jose State University found that when people let their focus shift away from others around them, they’re better able to engage in “metacognition,” the process of thinking critically and reflectively about your own thoughts.

Where things get tricky, though, is figuring out what to do in order to encourage metacognitive thought in the first place. I may find the snowstorm outside soothing, but that outlet for quiet reflection isn’t something I’d planned, and it isn’t something I can re-create whenever I like.