How To Raise Resilient Kids

When you’re a kid, everything is a tragedy. Somebody cut the waffle in half and not quarters? Tantrum. Can’t finish a puzzle? There’s something wrong with you. Not allowed to go play with the other kids? Your. Life. Is. Over. As a parent, you cannot change this, but you can help your son or daughter bounce back in a way that ensures they also bounce back when the stakes are much, much higher.

Enter Andrew Zolli, who wrote the book on resilience. Seriously—it’s called Resilience: Why Things Bounce Back. Like you, Zolli is preparing his kids to persist, recover, and thrive amidst adversity. “If I could give you the three Rs of resilience I’d have written that book already,” says Zolli.

Fortunately, the book he did write has some sound guidelines that can apply to kids who pick themselves up and dust themselves off. “When you think about the core of resilience, it’s the quality of our relationships, the quality of beliefs, the habits of mind, and our sense of agency.”

Donald Miechenbaum, a clinical psychologist at the University of Waterloo, developed this idea of “stress inoculation,” or how exposing people to a controlled amount of stress makes it more manageable. “Some adversity teaches us how to deal with adversity,” says Zolli. “It prepares us for the likelihood. It allows us to rehearse. Too much tips us into a situation where we’re not as high-functioning.”

As a parent you should be encouraging your kid to take more risks—not less—even though it may have the side effect of failure. Let them know that they’ll lose, they’ll suck at lots of things, and they’ll get hurt—but it’s okay, because feeling those feelings will give them more tools to get through it the next time. “It’s not cruel to let your kids experience feelings of pain, because it’s essential they’re able to process it.” You may remember your dad’s shorthand for this: “It builds character.”

Needless to say, Zolli isn’t a fan of participation trophies. “We actually need to say, ‘Sometimes you don’t win, that’s okay. You’re still loved by us and you don’t have to be good at everything,'” he says.

One of the best ways to let kids recover from failure is to talk about what a loser you were. “One of my kids was taking a class, and clearly not good at it. [One solution] to that might be, ‘I’m going to buy you ice cream, because you feel bad.’ But instead we ended up talking about things I wasn’t good at when I was young—and I’m still not.”