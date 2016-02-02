advertisement
Most Innovative Companies Toolkit 2016

By Lori Hoffman1 minute Read

Congratulations—you’ve been recognized as one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies for 2016! (We ask that you please hold and embargo all press until February 16 when your company page will go live on fastcompany.com. The issue will be on newsstands February 23.)

LOGO

For all usage of the Most Innovative Companies 2016 logo, please contact our licensing partner The YGS Group at 800-290-5460 or online at www.fastcompanylicensing.com.

PRESS RELEASE

To receive a copy of our embargoed press release, ask questions, or receive approval on revised press releases, please contact Fast Company Associate Editor Alexa Jaccarino via email or at 212-389-5436.

REPRINTS

For article reprints of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies 2016 issue, please contact The YGS Group at 800-290-5460 or online at www.fastcompanylicensing.com.

BULK ORDERS

You can order commemorative issues of the Most Innovative Companies 2016 issue online at www.fastcompanylicensing.com or by contacting The YGS Group at 800-290-5460.

SUB OFFER

See your company highlighted in the pages of Fast Company! Subscribe now, and we’ll ship this special issue to you tomorrow.

SPREAD THE WORD

Don’t forget to tweet to your followers that you’ve been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2016! Use the hashtag #FCMostInnovative and tag us at @FastCompany.

KEEP IN TOUCH

Help us keep your company page updated throughout the year. Email us anytime with news and updates.

