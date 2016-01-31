Apple Launches New World Gallery Ad Campaign Of iPhone Photography

Last year to draw attention to the photographic capabilities of the then-new iPhone 6, Apple launched a new campaign that used shots taken–you guessed it–with an iPhone 6 on billboards and print ads around the world. That World Gallery campaign won the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes , and now the brand is launching the follow up.

The new edition features 53 different images from 41 photographers across the globe and the ads will be featured in 85 cities in 26 countries. An Apple spokesperson said this year’s gallery takes a more human approach and focuses on people to create an exhibit that speaks to the beauty in everyday moments.

Once again, the shots are from both pro photographers, as well as non-commissioned iPhone 6s images from everyday people. Sadly, chances are that shot of your feet on the beach didn’t make it.

Check out a selection of photos from the campaign in the slide show above.