How To Get People To Cycle, Sweat, And Solicit For Your Charitable Cause

Each year, millions of people march, run, bike, swim, and even climb in the name of raising money for a charity of their choice. Today there are more than 40,000 walkathons alone in the U.S., and the top peer-to-peer fundraising programs raised more than $1.6 billion in 2014. But motivating people to give their time and energy—plus solicit donations from their family and friends—is a big ask. So how do the most successful fundraising events do it?

For some insight, Fast Company spoke with Katie Klein, director of fundraising events at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Center, which runs Cycle for Survival. During these events, participants form teams and ride indoor stationary bikes. Each team has to raise at least $1,000 per bike to participate. Now in its 10th year, Cycle for Survival is poised to surpass $100 million raised for rare cancer research in 2016. Where other fundraisers, like Relay for Life and Susan G. Komen for the Cure, are seeing a drop in revenue, Cycle for Survival revenue was up nearly 43% in 2014, so it must be doing something right.

Its success could be partly chalked up to timing: Spin classes have seen a huge bump in popularity in recent years. “It has been great to see how much excitement has been around the cycling craze,” Klein says. “We’ve had everyone from an 18-year-old to grandmothers. Indoor cycling has been able to foster that ability for everybody to feel they can do something and fight back against rare cancers.”

Klein shared a few other tips for fundraising success:

Cycle For Survival, Equinox Bryant Park, New York City Photo: Steve Hockstein

To get people on board, a fundraising event needs credibility and heavy promotion targeted at the right crowds. That’s where partnerships come in. Cycle for Survival, for example, is owned and operated by Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, so donors know their money is going to a well-run nonprofit.

A strategic partnership with luxury fitness brand Equinox also lets Cycle for Survival tap into an affluent customer base; Equinox members shell out more than $150 a month for gym access. “Equinox communicates to their members and they do some challenges with their cycling classes,” says Klein. The added help with recruiting is really important for success, says fundraising consultant Amy Eisenstein. Assuming more people will show up than actually do is one of the biggest mistakes a fundraiser can make. “You need to invite many times the number of people who will ultimately show up,” she says.

The gym also offers up its instructors to lead the rides, and perhaps more importantly, gym space. As Equinox expands across the country, Cycle for Survival can ride its coattails. Today it’s in 15 cities and growing. “A lot of our growth is possible because of them,” Klein says.