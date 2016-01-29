Apple May Be Developing An Augmented Reality Windscreen For Its (Rumored) Car

Apple is already well into an effort to explore the possibilities of virtual and augmented reality products, and one of the applications may be in the rumored Apple car.

If a new report from the Financial Times is correct, Apple already has “hundreds” of people working on AR- and VR-related technology.

Consumer virtual reality technology today is most commonly exemplified by the Oculus (Facebook) and Samsung Gear VR headsets. A number of companies, including Google, have created far-less-expensive cardboard headsets that use a single phone display to create the VR environment.

Microsoft’s HoloLens is the best-known augmented reality consumer product so far. The technology overlays images–like immersive gaming scenes–in front of the user’s view of the actual environment.

Samsung Gear VR Image: courtesy of Samsung

Many believe that the VR headset could become an accepted way of networking on social channels, playing games, or watching live video streamed by a far-away friend with a 360-degree camera. Apple design chief Jony Ive, however, told the New Yorker last year he doesn’t believe the face is the best place to put the AR/VR experience, referencing the general unpopularity of Google’s Glass eyewear.

The technology, especially augmented reality, could end up finding a stronger use case in the rumored Apple Car, which reports say could ship as early as 2019. The Financial Times story cites unnamed sources saying that Apple has a separate group of AR/VR people working on applications for the car.

One can imagine the inside of an electric car as a much-enlarged HoloLens headset through which images are superimposed onto the real view of the real street view outside the car. An augmented reality screen, for example, could be inlayed in the windscreen, where mapping, place identification, and safety information could be displayed. The screen could also display other data, such as in-car entertainment options and communications.