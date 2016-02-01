Why Isn’t Equality In Leadership Skills Changing The Number Of Female Leaders?

Here’s a new angle on the gender divide in leadership: Men and women score nearly equally in their ability to drive businesses, but fewer women are able to get beyond lower-level leadership positions.

The finding comes to us from a new study conducted by DDI. The report is a synthesis of assessments taken by 15,000 participants being considered for leadership from the front lines to executive levels at 300 companies in 18 countries. DDI evaluated the data from personality and intelligence tests as well as from “day-in-the-life” simulations that allowed participants to demonstrate their skills.

DDI’s report (like others) suggests that gender equality in leadership still has a long way to go, despite the equity in scores. Their findings show that the ratio of men to women chosen to complete these assessments was weighted in favor of male participants. According to the report’s authors, because these assessments represent investment, they are a reliable indicator of gender diversity among high-potential leaders.

“Far more women are chosen as candidates for assessment at lower leader levels than at senior levels,” the authors write. “This conveys to women: It’s okay to be a lower-level leader, but you’re not yet ready to rise to the top.” But maybe not even that. At the operational level, the gender split is 75% men to 25% women.

This plays into findings from the recent McKinsey/LeanIn.org study, which revealed that across the advancement board, from entry level to manager and from SVP to executive rank, women are less likely to advance, with the greatest disparity occurring between manager to director. Women are only 79% as likely to reach that level, compared to 100% of men.

The McKinsey/LeanIn.org study points to two trends standing in the way of women rising through the ranks. Although the likelihood of advancement is equal at entry level, it drops off as fewer women take on roles that lead to executive leadership positions. More women are found in departments such as HR, legal, and IT, where job responsibilities don’t directly impact the bottom line.

But a Deloitte study revealed that even among lower-ranking millennials, the disparity was evident. Twenty-one percent of millennial men said they lead a department or are members of their organization’s senior management team vs. 16% of women.