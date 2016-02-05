For Affluent Millennials, Fine Art Is Going, Going, Gone–Online

Last summer, Paddle8 cofounder Alexander Gilkes happened to run into designer Andy Spade at a dinner party. “I’ve long admired Andy’s eclectic taste,” says Gilkes, a former auctioneer and Old Etonian with a penchant for tweed jackets. Spade had recently sold his home in Southampton, Long Island, and the artworks and collectibles that he had acquired over the years were sitting in storage. As the evening light filtered through the windows of host Tory Burch’s uptown apartment, Gilkes suggested that Spade sell the Southampton works online through Paddle8, his startup auction house. That conversation led to a meeting at the Bowery Hotel, and by mid-January, 80 lots from the designer’s personal treasure trove were open to bidders around the world.

Paddle8, Gilkes says, is the “perfect platform” for consignors like Spade. By the time the Spade sale closed in early February, the startup had had no trouble selling everything from a Jean-Michel Basquiat drawing that its specialists valued at $50,000, to a six-foot-tall stuffed giraffe valued at $300.

Paddle 8 Team: Alexander Gilkes, Aditya Julka, and Osman Kahn Photo: Weston Wells

“We love bringing all those collections together online, and through that, creating a visual archive of the individual,” Gilkes says. “We’re big believers that people can learn how to collect through the eyes and authorities of great collectors.”

Collector-driven sales have become a differentiator for Paddle8, which Gilkes launched in 2011 along with cofounders Aditya Julka and Osman Khan. Their goal: to capture the rising tide of affluent millennials interested in purchasing art for the first time. While have-not millennials living with their parents and paying off their student loans tend to capture the headlines, there are 6.2 million millennial households in the U.S. earning $100,000 or more each year, according to research firm FutureCast, not to mention the young wealth exploding overseas. What’s more, these digitally savvy prospective luxury buyers “are approaching their peak spending years,” according to Goldman Sachs.

Paddle8 is based on the idea that as affluent millennials grow in number, they will continue to spend their money on unique products and experiences that reflect their personal values–and rising income. “Affluent millennials are more likely to pick a different destination every time they travel instead of returning to the same place twice,” FutureCast reports. For luxury items like art and collectibles, Gilkes argues, the same rules apply. “We are a generation with access to greater troughs of knowledge than ever before; we travel more extensively than ever before,” he says. Paddle8 selects curators like Spade, Ellen DeGeneres, and Steven Kolb as featured sellers for their ability to serve as inspirational guides.

So far, the tastemaker strategy has shown promise. In 2014, the value of the works sold in Paddle8 auctions hit $35.8 million, a figure that the company says it doubled last year. That places Paddle8’s revenues for 2015 in the ballpark of $20 million, based on the commission fees it charges to the buyer (20%) and the seller (8%). The demonstrated momentum persuaded investors including artist Damien Hirst and gallerist David Zwirner to pour an additional $34 million into the company last October.

“Our gutsy view of the world is that going forward, with time, there will be three auction houses in the world: two serving the upper end of the market and then Paddle8, servicing, in a streamlined and online-only manner, the middle market,” says Gilkes, in a nod to market giants Christie’s and Sotheby’s. (New York startup Artsy, which raised $25 million last year, has focused on partnering with galleries to sell new works.)