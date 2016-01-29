Finally! This Is How You Make Ratatouille Like Remy From Pixar’s “Ratatouille”

Disney movies look delicious. Lady and the tramp had a cute romantic thing going on, but mostly they just made viewers hungry for spaghetti and meatballs. Similarly, the takeaway from The Princess and The Frog was that it’s important to travel to New Orleans often and eat as much beignets and gumbo as humanly possible. But perhaps the most food-centric Disney movie of them all is Pixar’s Ratatouille. Gourmet delights dance across the screen for pretty much the entire runtime of that restaurant-set movie, but the titular dish in particular inspired the most salivation in its audience. Sure, the dish was made by a rat, but that ratatouille looked like perhaps the all-time best culinary arrangement of vegetables on record. Unfortunately for those of us who ran out to the nearest bistro after the movie ended, ratatouille rarely looks the way it does in its namesake film. Or at least, it didn’t before.

Anyone who wants to recreate that vegetable medley magic now has the power to take matters into their own hands. Chef Grant Crilly’s cooking-based YouTube page, ChefSteps, recently put out a tutorial on how to make ratatouille in the style of Remy, the rat voiced by Patton Oswalt, and it seems relatively easy. Apparently, the style the cinematic version of the dish is prepared in is called “confit byaldi.” It was popularized by chef Thomas Keller, who consulted on the film and who is lately in the news because of a scathing New York Times review of his restaurant, Per Se.

As satisfying as the ending to Ratatouille was, it’s not as satisfying as when this video ends and it turns out Crilly has produced an exact replica of the dish from the movie. Co.Create will attempt to do the same this weekend.