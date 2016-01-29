See Oscar-Nominated Films Through The World Of Winnie The Pooh

One of the most talked about scenes in all the Oscar-nominated films this year is Leonardo DiCaprio squaring off with a bear in The Revenant. It’s bloody. It’s brutal. And now it’s just adorable.

Polish film blogger Dawid Adamek has taken key scenes and themes from 10 films up for Oscars and reimagined their movie posters with stills from Winnie the Pooh.

Christopher Robin leads his squad toward a fiery revolution (Mad Max: Fury Road), Kanga and Roo are trapped together and no will ever be the same again (Room), and Tigger is FourFiveSeconds from wildin’ in the ring (Creed).

See all of the Winnie the Pooh posters in the slideshow above.