iPhone 5se: This Could Be The One 4-Inch Smartphone Worth Caring About

Assuming the rumors are true, the iPhone 5se might be one of Apple’s most confounding new products.

Revamping the 4-inch iPhone makes perfect sense on some level: The iPhone 5se would likely fit into the $450 slot now occupied by the iPhone 5s, right behind the $550 iPhone 6 and $650 iPhone 6s. According to reports by 9to5Mac and Fast Company, the phone would have a fresh design, slightly improved tech specs, and support for new iOS features such as Apple Pay and Live Photos. Yet the screen size alone would still signal that this is cheapest iPhone you can get.

Then again, who’s buying 4-inch phones anymore? Depending on how you look at it, the iPhone 5se is either a miscalculation of current smartphone trends, or a brilliant way to reclaim a lost audience.

Despite a vocal minority who believe smaller screens are best–a claim Apple once hinted at in an old iPhone ad campaign–the vast majority of smartphone buyers are choosing larger handsets. Last year, 4-inch screens or smaller accounted for just 6% of the global smartphone market, down from 12% in 2014, reports Anthony Scarsella, IDC’s research manager for mobile phones.

The United States is ahead of the trend. In 2015, 4-inch or smaller screens accounted for 5% of smartphone shipments, down from 6.6% the year before, Scarsella says. In the third quarter of last year, that number dropped to 3.7%.

As for iPhones in particular, a survey by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners found that 11% of iPhone buyers purchased an iPhone 5S last quarter, while everyone else–roughly nine out of 10 buyers–opted for larger, more expensive iPhones.

From left to right: the iPhone 5s, 6s, and 6s Plus

Some analysts have speculated that Apple is aiming the iPhone 5se at emerging markets due to its low price, but Scarsella noted that small screen adoption isn’t much different in other markets outside the U.S. One notable exception is Latin America, but even there screens of 4 inches or less covered just 10.8% of phone shipments last year.