Why I Based My Tech Company In The Middle Of Iowa

With the Iowa caucuses in full swing today, the national media is busy broadcasting stock images of farmland dotted with grain silos. Politicians are seen glad-handing overall-clad supporters at small-town diners while voiceovers breathlessly recount the latest poll numbers.

For tech startup founders, it pays to reach out to state governments to find a great deal, not just to bring down overhead expenses, but to invest in resources your employees can actually benefit from. Here at Workiva, our Iowa headquarters includes amenities we’d never be able to provide at the same level in San Francisco, from a fitness center to a gourmet cafeteria with local produce, open collaboration spaces to employee bicycles. Of course, location doesn’t necessarily make or break a company’s success any more than it determines its culture. You still need to attract talent and invest time and resources into creating a business that meets your employees’ needs–not just right now, but next year and five and 10 years hence. But the advantages of basing a tech startup in Silicon Prairie are fast growing. Iowa gives us–and a fast-growing number of our high-tech neighbors–more space to stand out and compete than we’d have on either coast. Matt Rizai is chairman and CEO of Workiva Inc., a software firm headquartered in Ames, Iowa.