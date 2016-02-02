The One Word You Really Need To Add To Your Resume

There’s one word that can transform your resume and help put you ahead of the pack. Know which one it is? Here’s a hint: We use it in our everyday lives all the time. Here’s a second hint: I’ve already used it once in this article.

Now we know what that competency was meant to solve—and that it worked.

After: Built a new product marketing competency, which aligned sales, product management, and service and is still in place today.

After: Led global sales conference, which united 200 sales leaders from five countries for the first time in order to share their cost-saving practices.

Introduce “which” into your resume and it will instantly gain depth and substance. Why? Because the explanations that follow from “which” put all your accomplishments and responsibilities into context. They show off your unique approach to your work and, perhaps most important of all, the results they bring.

Before: Reduced product development costs by 25%. After: Reduced product development costs by 25%, which tapped into my extensive network of international outsourcing partners.

Now we know not just that you got costs down, but how you did it.

Here are three quick steps to help you do an inventory of your own resume and work a little which-craft on it.

Let’s assume, first of all, that the bullet points on your resume already describe concrete actions, rather than just generic duties (that should be a given). Start with the very first bullet and read it out loud to yourself, pause for a moment when you get to the end, then add “which.” Now think about the context or approach that led to action that the bullet describes or the result it brought about.

It may also help to ask yourself, “How was this achievement distinct because I did it?”

After all, there are many people who can do the same job more or less equally well, each in their own a unique way. What was your secret sauce in this case? Did you combine previous skills? Create something for the first time? Establish a process that’s still in use? Kick off a chain reaction that brought tons of value to the organization?

Now look at each newly expanded bullet point. Can you reverse their order so your “which” statement comes first? Usually doing that will leave you with a line that sounds more compelling and specific.