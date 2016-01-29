Gymnastics Gets Filthy In Legendary Ad Director’s First Feature Comedy

The list of successful film directors who have jumped from advertising to film and back is a long one. David Fincher, Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson, Bennett Miller, Spike Lee, Ridley Scott, Sofia Coppola, Lauren Greenfield, Doug Liman, Ang Lee, Kathryn Bigelow, Harmony Korine, and on and on. But there are also many amazing ad directors that haven’t yet made a big splash on the silver screen. One of those is Bryan Buckley.

Buckley’s first feature debuted last year at Sundance but now has a new trailer ahead of hitting theaters in March. The Bronze is a comedy starring Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) as a former Olympic gymnast who’s seen better days. Written by Rauch and her husband Winston Rauch, it also stars comedy vets Gary Cole (The Brady Bunch Movie, Office Space) and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley).

Bottom line, it looks pretty damn funny. Which shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Buckley’s been making us laugh for a long time already. Since 2000, he’s directed more than 50 Super Bowl ads. Remember the E-Trade Monkey? That was him.

How about “When I Grow Up” for Monster.com? Also Buckley.

He also directed J.C. Penney’s holiday hit “Beware the Doghouse,” award-winning work for American Express with Conan O’Brien and Ellen Degeneres, as well as that New Era baseball rivalry between Alec Baldwin and John Krasinsky.

Since its swing at Sundance, the filmmakers have recut The Bronze for its theatrical debut.