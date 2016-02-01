Fast Company Is Hiring A Business Reporter With A Leadership Focus

Fastcompany.com is hiring a business reporter with experience writing about leadership to cover the world’s most innovative companies–and the people who are leading those companies into the future.

This reporter will be responsible for writing smart same- and next-day analysis of breaking news about key players inside the disruptive companies Fast Company covers. (For example: What should Marissa Mayer do differently at Yahoo? How can Twitter diversify its workforce?) In addition to covering breaking news, this reporter will also produce 3 to 5 thoughtful, mid-length stories a week, and write several longer, leadership-focused features each year that pull back the curtain on creative companies. This writer should have an interest in covering leadership-related stories about the 2016 presidential election.

• Publish 3 to 5 original, midsize, news-pegged stories each week

• Contribute to breaking news coverage

• Contribute 1 to 2 large feature stories per year

• Contribute to the print magazine, as needed

• Host Fast Company panels and videos, as necessary

• Use your already robust social media accounts and list of contacts to source story ideas and distribute your articles.

• You have previous experience as a business reporter for a major publication–especially if you have focused on leadership topics.

• You are an engaging and highly accurate writer who understands and will be able to quickly adapt to Fast Company’s voice and style.

• You never miss a deadline–not even a short one.

• You have more ideas for stories than you’ll ever have time to write, and can brainstorm several angles on any story.

• You enjoy working in a fast-paced web environment.

• You are an independent self-starter, but you also enjoy collaborating with others.

We are proud of the culture we have created—our team is thoughtful, hardworking, and cooperative. The ideal candidate for this position shares those same characteristics.

This is a full-time, salaried position with benefits. This position is ideally based in our New York City office, but we will consider candidates in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. EOE.

To apply, please email a cover letter with two story ideas, a résumé, and links to three articles you have written to Kathleen Davis: kdavis at fastcompany dot com.