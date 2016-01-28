Samsung Again Easily Sells More Phones Than Apple In Q4

Samsung has again sold more phones than Apple worldwide, this time in the final quarter of 2015 .

Samsung shipped 81.3 million phones during the quarter, compared to the 74.8 million shipped by Apple, according to the research firm Strategy Analytics.

Shipments of Samsung phones increased 9% over the same quarter a year ago, while Apple’s shipments grew just 0.4%.

“This was Samsung’s fastest growth rate for almost two years and it helped Samsung to stay ahead of Apple and maintain first position with 20% share for the quarter and 22% share for the full year,” wrote Strategy Analytics’ Linda Sui in a blog post Thursday.

In some ways it’s not a very meaningful comparison. Samsung sells phones for pretty much every budget, while Apple sells mainly premium-priced phones. The Strategy Analytics research does not cover how much the companies profited from selling the phones.

Total smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter grew just 6% to 404.5 million units from 380.1 million units in Q4 2014. Strategy Analytics says that represents the smartphone industry’s slowest year-over-year growth rate of all time.