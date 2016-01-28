Martin Shkreli Released An Off-The-Charts Weird Diss Video Aimed At Ghostface Killah

It’s been quite a week in the world of rapper beefs and Twitter feuds. Early this week, we got a wacky argument between B.o.B, arguing that the world was flat, and Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson, who was forced to actually explain in 2016 that the planet Earth was round. Yesterday, Kanye West went after Wiz Khalifa over a misunderstanding involving the fact that “KK,” in addition to being his wife’s initials, are also Wiz’s favorite drug reference. And today, Martin Shkreli released an absolutely batty video in which he calls out Ghostface Killah.

Shkreli, of course, is the pharmaceutical industry vulture who rocketed to fame for marking up the prices on AIDS drugs by 5000%, and who–shortly before his arrest on securities fraud–was revealed to be the person who purchased the one-of-a-kind Wu Tang Clan album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin. And after Wu Tang member Ghostface Killah called Shkreli a “shithead”–one of the least controversial statements any celebrity has ever uttered about another, frankly–Shkreli opted to retaliate by cutting a WWE-style video directly addressing Ghostface (calling him by his birth name, Dennis, as an extra little zinger).

Flanked by three friends/employees/hangers-on in masks and North Face gear, Shkreli talks tough to the rapper, declaring that Ghostface (whose most recent album, 12 Reasons To Die II, peaked at #14 on the rap charts) had “lost his relevance” and was now trying to borrow Shkreli’s spotlight. The blazer-wearing indicted securities trader doesn’t make any physical threats against the rapper, but he does threaten to “erase [him] from the record books” by editing Once Upon A Time in Shaolin so that Ghost’s verses are removed. (No word on how Shkreli would erase Ghostface from the 23 pre-existing solo and Wu Tang Clan albums on which he appears.) As high-profile beefs circa 2016 go, Shkreli/Ghostface is probably the least weird–it didn’t involve disputing science that’s been settled for literally centuries, anyway, and it’s yet to reveal anyone’s previously-hidden propensity for butt stuff–but it’s only Thursday, so who knows what’s coming next.