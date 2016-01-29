This Is The Latest Front In The War For Control Of Your TV–And It’s Going To Get Ugly

Are you sitting down (in front of your TV)? The government might just make it easier for you to finally get rid of that big clunky cable box–and those annoying monthly rental fees.

This week, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler released a three-page proposal that pay-TV subscribers should have other options than renting a cable or satellite set-top box from their provider. Those rental fees average $231 per year, and add up to about $20 billion nationally. The proposal (based on a nine-month study) goes to a vote before the five FCC commissioners on February 18. It’s not surprising that TV providers would balk at requirements to change how they do things. But what looks like a regulatory dustup is turning into a holy war involving not only TV providers and the FCC, but also TV networks, Google, and even the Congressional Black Caucus—with accusations of copyright violation, child endangerment, and discrimination against minorities.

Things might not have gotten so crazy if it were just about the big box sitting under, behind, or next to a TV (they haven’t fit on top since picture tubes went away). What’s really at stake is who controls all the video flooding into not just sets but increasingly computers, tablets, and phones—and who can make money off all that. “The cable box is a problem in and of itself, because consumers are paying way too much,” says Matt Zinn, general counsel for TiVo. “The cable box is also a metaphor for the control of the viewing experience.”

TiVo is in the business of selling an alternative experience with its own user interface. TiVo’s boxes aren’t cheap, either: at about $300, plus a $15 per month service fee after the first year. That’s right: It’s already possible to get cable TV without renting a box from the cable company. It’s just been a really cumbersome process that few people have undertaken. Just 620,000 devices use CableCARD as an alternative to a rented cable box, says the FCC; nearly all Americans with pay TV rent a box from their provider.

The FCC may have started out trying to fix set-top boxes. But pay-TV providers say Wheeler has ultimately proposed turning cable and satellite into a mere data feed that tech companies can rejigger, repackage, and profit from, not only with smart TVs but with apps on computers or mobile devices. One cable company representative, who asked to not be identified, claims that Google is leading the effort.

Cable boxes have been unpopular for a long time. In 1996, Congress required cable companies to offer an alternative way of connecting to their networks. That eventually resulted in CableCARD, which hit the market in 2004, allowing TVs, computers, and other boxes such as TiVo to receive signals directly, without a cable box. All these devices could sport a slot to fit a card that each cable company provided to unlock its content—a bit like SIM cards in cellphones.

Sounds simple, but it’s been a disaster. Comcast says that cable companies spent more than $1 billion implementing the technology (even the boxes that they rented out had to have CableCARDs). Some in the FCC suggest cable companies are deliberately sluggish about getting the cards to customers. Companies that rely on CableCARDs say they work poorly, and that cable providers don’t help get them to work. “They took no ownership [of the problems] because they didn’t want any competition. They didn’t want anyone to use other devices,” says Zinn. CableCARDs also don’t allow two-way communication—so no ordering movies on demand.