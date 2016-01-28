Being A Woman On The Internet, Part II: Whose Problem Is Harassment?

First, a correction: Yesterday I incorrectly referred to the court case as “Guthrie vs. Elliott,” when in fact it’s R. vs. Elliott (R for Regina, or the Crown) because it was a criminal case, not a private lawsuit, and in Canada criminal cases are prosecuted by the Crown. Thank you to a kind Tabs reader for pointing this out!
Yesterday, I illustrated Amanda Hess‘s explanation of how R. vs. Elliott played out both on the Internet and in the courtroom: Gregory Elliott was found innocent of all criminal harassment charges and quickly made his way back to Twitter after a 3-year ban. BuzzFeed’s Scaachi Koul wrote about what the results of this case mean for women on the Internet.