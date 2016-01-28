advertisement
Vacation, All I Ever Wanted

[Photo: Flickr user Chal Moos]
By Rusty Foster1 minute Read

It’s the day before hiatus, and like a second-grader on December 23, I’m stuffing myself with candy and not doing any real work. There are any number of things you could be reading about, like:

But mostly what I want you to do is read this Jill Lepore story in The New Yorker about our history of failing to protect children for bad political reasons, because it’s really very good and you will be a better person for having read it.

