Vacation, All I Ever Wanted

It’s the day before hiatus, and like a second-grader on December 23, I’m stuffing myself with candy and not doing any real work. There are any number of things you could be reading about, like:
- Y Combinator’s sudden interest in Universal Basic Income and what Matt Buchanan thinks that might be about.
- Famous dealmaker Donald Trump’s long history of terrible deals.
- New York Times Google correspondent Conor Dougherty’s tweet about his Medium post about his behind the scenes story about his profile of Larry Page in which we learn, at long last, that Conor Dougherty doesn’t know what “emasculating” means.
- GQ’s shameless begging for clicks on its aggregation of Kanye’s tweetstorm yesterday, which I am reflexively rewarding in the same way I always give money to panhandlers whose signs say “Need Money For Beer.”
- Google and Facebook beefing over whose vanity AI division can make a better Go-playing robot.
But mostly what I want you to do is read this Jill Lepore story in The New Yorker about our history of failing to protect children for bad political reasons, because it’s really very good and you will be a better person for having read it.
Do not roll your own crypto! Dredge your crypto in seasoned flour before gently lowering into hot oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pan
— spacer.mp3 (@brianloveswords) January 28, 2016