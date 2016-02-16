Updates From Our Most Innovative Companies

Pandora is changing its tune. As more and more music fans sign up for on-demand streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, the Internet radio giant has lost some momentum, but now the company is transforming itself via a slew of recent deals and acquisitions.

In July, Pandora bought music-data-analytics startup Next Big Sound, giving the company deep insight into how people listen to songs online. Then last fall, it acquired concert-ticket site Ticketfly, which it’s now integrating into its core service, and signed a licensing deal with Sony/ATV, settling a long-running dispute that threatened the company’s access to songs from big stars such as Adele and Taylor Swift. And in December, it purchased on-demand streaming site Rdio, which will let it compete with Spotify and Apple Music. “We have been working toward building strong relationships with the industry and doing direct deals, which give us greater product flexibility and greater certainty about our future,” says CEO Brian McAndrews. “The flip side of that is just execution.”

Milestones Last fall, Pandora reached a $90 million settlement with the RIAA, ending a lawsuit related to the use of recordings made before 1972.

Challenges While Pandora plans to launch an on-demand platform by the end of 2016, Spotify and Apple Music are quickly signing up millions of listeners.

Buzz ↔

“We’re trying to build the world’s most powerful music-discovery platform.”

— Brian McAndrews, CEO, Pandora

Milestones: The automaker announced plans to invest $4.5 billion in electric-car research and will debut 13 electric cars by 2020. Ford will also triple its fleet of prototype self-driving cars over the next year.

Challenges: The company voluntarily recalled nearly half a million vehicles for possible fuel-tank issues.

Buzz: ↑

Milestones: The e-commerce giant recently purchased the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s top English-language paper. It’s also working on a new content-streaming service with Disney.

Challenges: Alibaba’s dominant Alipay platform is being targeted by Apple, which will bring Apple Pay to China.

Buzz: ↑

Milestones: As part of an effort to modernize its hubs, the company is planning a $310 million expansion of its Louisville, Kentucky, shipping center, which will create more than 300 jobs and nearly double package-processing speed.

Challenges: In October, UPS paid $4 million to 14 states to settle a lawsuit alleging that it had falsified time stamps to avoid paying refunds for late deliveries. Earlier in 2015, UPS settled with New Jersey and the Department of Justice for $25 million.

Buzz: ↔

“In five years we’ve become a global organization.”

— Jake Schwartz, CEO, General Assembly, in a blog post

Milestones: The coding academy announced a new $70 million Series D round last fall, bringing the startup’s total funding to nearly $120 million.

Challenges:The learn-to-code space is getting crowded. According to Course Report, the number of full-time programs grew by 103% between 2013 and 2015.

Buzz: ↑