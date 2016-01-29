How NYC Is Subtly Redesigning The Subway Car For City Dwellers Of 2050

It’s a minuscule order–10 cars represents only about 1% of the MTA’s larger, $2.9 billion campaign to replace 940 of some 1970s-era cars (and that’s out of more than 6,000 cars system-wide). But careful consideration seems to have gone into the decision, and it shows us what subways could look like within a few decades–not just in terms of the gangways. Even if you don’t notice it, the way people ride the train is changing.

Small Changes, Big Numbers

Open gangway cars are by far the common car design in metro systems all over the world, from Asia to Europe to South America, and transit experts have long wondered why this design hasn’t been adopted in the U.S. Last year, The Transport Politic’s Yonah Freemark wrote an analysis of open cars, concluding that switching over to open gangway cars would increase capacity by a whopping 9% on the Lexington Avenue line, one of the New York City’s most overcrowded lines, alone.

Across a system, they could have an even bigger impact, and the prototype cars will be the first step in testing whether it’s worth it. Over email this week, Freemark commented that while the MTA’s plans are cautious, they’re a serious response to congestion problems. “This is not lip service–MTA is putting real money into this new type of train and is clearly ready to consider broader implementation,” he wrote, adding, “when it comes to open gangway trains, there really is very little risk–international experience virtually everywhere except in the U.S., including in places like London, Paris, and Toronto, proves it.”

The design could dramatically increase how many people a given train could carry, but there are other benefits too, as the MTA’s Kevin Ortiz said over email. Ever tried to get off the L Train on a rush-hour morning, and been stuck fighting crowds at the door? The new design will give riders more possible exits. “Open gangway cars should help decrease dwell times due to the fact that customers would be able to move from car to car to exit,” Ortiz said. “If one car is more crowded and egress is slowed, customers can simply walk to the next car to exit.”

The End Of Rush Hour

The new prototypes also hint at bigger shifts afoot in the subway system than congestion–what the MTA has called “dramatic” changes in ridership in the report Planning for the Future, published last year.

For example, while ridership is increasing as per usual, something odd is occurring: the traffic on “peak” hours is actually flattening out. Instead, people are riding more at all hours of the day–perhaps a reflection of the way office culture is changing, as well as where we work. Not everyone heads into midtown, or even Manhattan, to get to the office these days. “Going forward, travel will become more complex and diverse, mirroring the changes in the broader economy,” the report explained.