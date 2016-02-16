15 Lessons Of Innovation For 2016

When we set out to build this year’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, we didn’t begin with macroeconomic parameters. Instead our reporting team dug into details on thousands of companies around the globe. Our axiom has always been that whatever challenges may be buffeting business—political uncertainty, market instability, international unrest—there are always pockets of extraordinary achievement. That is what we were looking to uncover.

And we were inspired by what we found. Our top 50 companies includes only six repeats from a year ago, underscoring the dynamism of the innovation landscape. Our top 10 lists spotlight leaders in more than 20 different sectors, from architecture to virtual reality, China to India. We partnered for the first time with data-analysis outfit Quid, whose machine-intelligence engine helped us identify a broader pool of candidates; that breadth reinforced our conviction that a new wave of business practices is increasingly taking hold across the world.

Many lessons are embedded in the stories of success within our Most Innovative Companies package; I’ve pulled out 15 here. One overarching conclusion: Global innovation is more robust than ever.

The top two companies on this year’s list, BuzzFeed (No. 1) and Facebook (No. 2), have thrived by embracing constant evolution in their products and in their processes. BuzzFeed’s video teams are reorganized every three months; the native ad programs it creates for marketers evolve through iterative testing; and new data metrics like viral lift are developed, scrutinized, and tweaked. All that motion can seem messy, but it breeds a culture of curiosity and learning, and, as CEOs Jonah Peretti and Mark Zuckerberg clearly demonstrate, culture is strategy.

The four titans of tech continue to set the standard for relentless progress and ambition within the last year. Amazon (No. 6) has deepened its dominance of e-commerce and web services while pressing into entertainment and electronics—and making Amazon Prime the must-have membership of the modern age. Apple (No. 7) launched a new watch, a new music service, new phones, new tablets, new stores—it’s a breathless pace. Google’s reorientation as Alphabet (No. 8) underscores its ambition to do more than just “organize all the world’s information,” as it moves beyond its dominance in media to target eradicating disease, self-driving cars, and so forth. Along with Facebook, the three As are determined to be disrupters, and they collectively push everyone else—and one another—to adopt an ever-faster metabolism.

Ripe for reconstruction: Relentlessly rethinking its menu is in Taco Bell’s DNA. Photo: Sarah Illenberger

Fast food has never been faster than at today’s Taco Bell (No. 10). CEO Brian Niccol encourages his team to, as he puts it, “break a little glass.” The Tex-Mex chain rolls out a new menu item every five weeks; the longevity of those products depends on their market success, a mirror of the test-and-iterate approach that drives Silicon Valley. Niccol wants to be at the forefront of everything, from ordering to delivery. All the activity has energized the company internally and made the brand more relevant to its target youth customers.

Despite the financial limitations for music labels and artists (and holdouts like Taylor Swift and Adele), music consumers have shown their preference for Spotify (No. 19) and its kin. The next frontier—video—is crumbling as well. When Netflix (No. 5) opened its service in more than 130 countries in one day, it was simply reflecting an unstoppable train that runs from YouTube to The Man in the High Castle. When BuzzFeed delivers 2.5 billion video views a month and Facebook’s monthly video views jump from 1 billion to 8 billion in just over a year, the predilection for on-demand access is undeniable.