Meet The New Members Of The Most Creative People In Business Community

Fast Company is excited to announce the addition of 107 new members to the Most Creative People in Business 1000 , an exclusive community of influencers in business from across the economy and around the globe.

These mavens of business, art, technology, and social good were chosen from among the creative forces featured in the magazine during 2015. Selected for their vision and fearlessness in today’s quickly shifting business landscape, they come to us from the worlds of tech, retail, fashion, health care, space science, and entertainment. They hail from Detroit, Beijing, Stockholm, Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Vancouver, Miami, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Whether they’re digging into news about the world’s most important issues, helping to save the environment, or reinventing retail, they’ll continue to be a major part of our stories, newsletters, and events. And of course, they’ll be as active as ever across social platforms—follow along with the hashtag #MCP1000 and our MCP 1000 Twitter list.

Here are the pioneers in business who have stood out from all other leaders we reported on this past year:

Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, Wecyclers

David Alpert, Skybound Entertainment

Sam Altman, Y Combinator

Steve Aoki, DJ/entrepreneur

Balanda Atis, L’Oréal

Lucy Beard, Feetz

Milena Berry, PowerToFly

Kayvon Beykpour, Periscope

Alex Blumberg, Gimlet Media

Brené Brown, Author/speaker

Mika Brzezinski, Morning Joe

Stewart Butterfield, Slack

Åsa Caap, Our/Vodka

Anthony Casalena, Squarespace

Pete Cashmore, Mashable

Joy Cho, Oh Joy!

Ken Coleman, Andreesen Horowitz

Richard Copcutt, Converse

Katie Couric, Yahoo

Scott Crouch, Mark43

Lee Daniels, Empire

Dr. Theresa Dankovich, Drinkable Book

Christine Day, Luvo

Ken Denman, Emotient

Mikey Dickerson, U.S. Digital Service

Peter DiLaura, Second Genome

Carolyn Duran, Intel

Eric Eriksson, Facebook

Craig Erwich, Hulu

Nicola Farinetti, Eataly U.S.A.

Jennifer Fremont-Smith, Krash

Phil Fremont-Smith, Krash

Robb Fujioka, Fuhu

Taro Fukuyama, AnyPerk

Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles mayor

Randy Garutti, Shake Shack

Lisa Gersh, Goop

Lisa Gelobter, U.S. Department of Education

Jason Goldman, U.S. Chief digital officer

Dr. Corey Goodman, Second Genome

Brian Grazer, New Form Digital

John Green, VlogBrothers

Kristin Groos Richmond, Revolution Foods

Karyn Hillman, Levi Strauss

Lisa Holme, Hulu

Mike Hopkins, Hulu

Drew Houston, Dropbox

Rosalind Hudnell, Intel

Steve Huffman, Reddit

Naoki Ito, Party

Belinda Johnson, Airbnb

Ron Johnson, Enjoy

Susan Kare, Graphic Designer

Alex Kauffmann, Google

Robert Kirkman, Skybound Entertainment

Jenni Konner, Lenny Letter

Dr. Klaus Lackner, Center for Negative Carbon Emissions

John Landgraf, FX Network

Julie Larson-Green, Microsoft

Sahil Lavingia, Gumroad

Jessica Livingston, Y Combinator

Susan Lyne, BBG Ventures at AOL

Erik Logan, OWN Network

Rose Marcario, Patagonia

Kim Mathews, Mathews Nielsen

Michael McDaniel, Reaction Inc.

Melissa McCarthy, Actress/entrepreneur

Jonathan Mildenhall, Airbnb

Rebecca Minkoff, Rebecca Minkoff

Uri Minkoff, Rebecca Minkoff

Helena Morrissey, 30% Club

Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, Physician/author

Signe Nielsen, Mathews Nielsen

Barack Obama, U.S. president

Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

Dev Patnaik, Jump Associates

Richard Plepler, HBO

Scorpio Ramazani Khoury, Made in Kigali

Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood

Ben Rivera, Leatherman

Michele Roberts, NBPA

Tara Russell, Fathom

Kirsten Saenz Tobey, Revolution Foods

Sheri Salata, OWN Network

Nathan Seidle, SparkFun

Tony Scott, U.S. Chief information officer

Shivani Siroya, InVenture

Brad Smith, Intuit

Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup

Beatrice Springborn, Hulu

Tom Staggs, Disney

Ellen Stofan, NASA

Yuri Suzuki, Yuri Suzuki Ltd.

Nikki Sylianteng, To Park or Not to Park

Hiro Takeuchi, Harvard Business School

Lorraine Twohill, Google

Haley Van Dyck, U.S. Digital Service

Jorgen Vig Knudstorp, Lego Group

Ken Washington, Ford

Matthew Weaver, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

Billie Whitehouse, Wearable Experiments

Bayard Winthrop, American Giant

Idit Yaniv, Facebook

Malala Yousafzai, The Malala Fund

Katharine Zaleski, PowerToFly

Dr. Yusheng Zhang, Apricot Forest

Please join us in congratulating them on their induction into the MCP 1000, where they join an ever-growing community of visionaries, changers, and doers. In June, we’ll honor another 100 leaders in the world of business with our annual Most Creative People in Business issue, which uncovers innovators who have never before been covered by the magazine.