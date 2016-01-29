Meet The New Members Of The Most Creative People In Business Community

Fast Company is excited to announce the addition of 107 new members to the Most Creative People in Business 1000, an exclusive community of influencers in business from across the economy and around the globe.
These mavens of business, art, technology, and social good were chosen from among the creative forces featured in the magazine during 2015. Selected for their vision and fearlessness in today’s quickly shifting business landscape, they come to us from the worlds of tech, retail, fashion, health care, space science, and entertainment. They hail from Detroit, Beijing, Stockholm, Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Vancouver, Miami, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Whether they’re digging into news about the world’s most important issues, helping to save the environment, or reinventing retail, they’ll continue to be a major part of our stories, newsletters, and events. And of course, they’ll be as active as ever across social platforms—follow along with the hashtag #MCP1000 and our MCP 1000 Twitter list.
Here are the pioneers in business who have stood out from all other leaders we reported on this past year:
Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, Wecyclers
David Alpert, Skybound Entertainment
Sam Altman, Y Combinator
Steve Aoki, DJ/entrepreneur
Balanda Atis, L’Oréal
Lucy Beard, Feetz
Milena Berry, PowerToFly
Kayvon Beykpour, Periscope
Alex Blumberg, Gimlet Media
Brené Brown, Author/speaker
Mika Brzezinski, Morning Joe
Stewart Butterfield, Slack
Åsa Caap, Our/Vodka
Anthony Casalena, Squarespace
Pete Cashmore, Mashable
Joy Cho, Oh Joy!
Ken Coleman, Andreesen Horowitz
Richard Copcutt, Converse
Katie Couric, Yahoo
Scott Crouch, Mark43
Lee Daniels, Empire
Dr. Theresa Dankovich, Drinkable Book
Christine Day, Luvo
Ken Denman, Emotient
Mikey Dickerson, U.S. Digital Service
Peter DiLaura, Second Genome
Carolyn Duran, Intel
Eric Eriksson, Facebook
Craig Erwich, Hulu
Nicola Farinetti, Eataly U.S.A.
Jennifer Fremont-Smith, Krash
Phil Fremont-Smith, Krash
Robb Fujioka, Fuhu
Taro Fukuyama, AnyPerk
Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles mayor
Randy Garutti, Shake Shack
Lisa Gersh, Goop
Lisa Gelobter, U.S. Department of Education
Jason Goldman, U.S. Chief digital officer
Dr. Corey Goodman, Second Genome
Brian Grazer, New Form Digital
John Green, VlogBrothers
Kristin Groos Richmond, Revolution Foods
Karyn Hillman, Levi Strauss
Lisa Holme, Hulu
Mike Hopkins, Hulu
Drew Houston, Dropbox
Rosalind Hudnell, Intel
Steve Huffman, Reddit
Naoki Ito, Party
Belinda Johnson, Airbnb
Ron Johnson, Enjoy
Susan Kare, Graphic Designer
Alex Kauffmann, Google
Robert Kirkman, Skybound Entertainment
Jenni Konner, Lenny Letter
Dr. Klaus Lackner, Center for Negative Carbon Emissions
John Landgraf, FX Network
Julie Larson-Green, Microsoft
Sahil Lavingia, Gumroad
Jessica Livingston, Y Combinator
Susan Lyne, BBG Ventures at AOL
Erik Logan, OWN Network
Rose Marcario, Patagonia
Kim Mathews, Mathews Nielsen
Michael McDaniel, Reaction Inc.
Melissa McCarthy, Actress/entrepreneur
Jonathan Mildenhall, Airbnb
Rebecca Minkoff, Rebecca Minkoff
Uri Minkoff, Rebecca Minkoff
Helena Morrissey, 30% Club
Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, Physician/author
Signe Nielsen, Mathews Nielsen
Barack Obama, U.S. president
Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop
Dev Patnaik, Jump Associates
Richard Plepler, HBO
Scorpio Ramazani Khoury, Made in Kigali
Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood
Ben Rivera, Leatherman
Michele Roberts, NBPA
Tara Russell, Fathom
Kirsten Saenz Tobey, Revolution Foods
Sheri Salata, OWN Network
Nathan Seidle, SparkFun
Tony Scott, U.S. Chief information officer
Shivani Siroya, InVenture
Brad Smith, Intuit
Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup
Beatrice Springborn, Hulu
Tom Staggs, Disney
Ellen Stofan, NASA
Yuri Suzuki, Yuri Suzuki Ltd.
Nikki Sylianteng, To Park or Not to Park
Hiro Takeuchi, Harvard Business School
Lorraine Twohill, Google
Haley Van Dyck, U.S. Digital Service
Jorgen Vig Knudstorp, Lego Group
Ken Washington, Ford
Matthew Weaver, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs
Billie Whitehouse, Wearable Experiments
Bayard Winthrop, American Giant
Idit Yaniv, Facebook
Malala Yousafzai, The Malala Fund
Katharine Zaleski, PowerToFly
Dr. Yusheng Zhang, Apricot Forest
Please join us in congratulating them on their induction into the MCP 1000, where they join an ever-growing community of visionaries, changers, and doers. In June, we’ll honor another 100 leaders in the world of business with our annual Most Creative People in Business issue, which uncovers innovators who have never before been covered by the magazine.