From Interview Gaffes To Why Stubborn Kids Succeed: January’s Top Leadership Stories

This month we learned why stubborn kids succeed, how to ditch the office at 5 p.m. each day, and what not to do on a job interview.
Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of January 2016.
1. You Should Plan On Switching Jobs Every Three Years For The Rest Of Your Life
According to entrepreneur and author Penelope Trunk, job hopping can actually be a strategic move over the long term: “If you don’t change jobs every three years, you don’t develop the skills of getting a job quickly, so then you don’t have any career stability.”
2. These Are The Top 25 Jobs In The U.S. This Year
By ranking occupations by earning potential, career opportunity, and number of openings, Glassdoor has arrived at a list of the top 25 in America right now. Mobile developer, data scientist, and HR manager all make the top 10.
3. 10 Habits To Adopt Now To Be Better At Your Job In 2016
Success isn’t always specific to the kind of work you do and rests more on how well you go about it. Your working habits, in other words, can make all the difference. Here’s a look at the past year’s worth of expert tips and techniques to help make you better at your job in 2016.
4. 7 Habits Of Parents Who Leave The Office At 5 P.M. Guilt-Free
As some productivity experts see it, the reason you’re stuck at the office past 6 p.m. each night may have more to do with your organizational skills than your workload. We picked up a few techniques to help working parents make it home for dinnertime without paying the price.
5. These Are The Biggest Mistakes People Make During Interviews
This month we learned that some 50% of hiring managers decide whether a candidate will be a good fit within the first five minutes of the interview. Some of the faux pas employers recounted are downright weird (e.g. “Candidate took a family photo off of interviewer’s desk and put it into her purse”), but there are subtler missteps (body language, hand gestures) that most of us can unknowingly make.
6. What The Interview Process Is Like At Google, Apple, Amazon, And Other Tech Companies
If you’re a software engineer applying for a new job, chances are good that you’ll be slogging through a 35-day interview process. We learned all the gory details of what Glassdoor has discovered about the interviewing experience at leading tech companies like Google, Apple, and others.
7. Six Habits Of People Who Know How To Bring Out The Best In Others
Perhaps the truest test of someone’s leadership abilities is whether they succeed at motivating the people they lead. This month we broke that down into the six things that the most motivating leaders do to make sure their teams give it their all.
8. Why You Should Read 50 Books This Year (And How To Do It)
Yes, that’s roughly a book a week. And yes, you do have the time. Here’s a look at both the reading lists and reading habits of some of the most successful people in business today.
9. Five New Habits That Will Make You More Organized In 2016
As one productivity expert puts it, “A little better is a little better,” so don’t discount the aggregated power of making incremental changes to your working habits. These five techniques can help you start the year off on the right foot.
10. Why Your Stubborn Kid Will Probably Be A Wildly Successful Adult
In a 30-year study of more than 700 people from around age 9 onward, psychologists discovered that the kids who ignored their parents (and rules in general) the most wound up earning the highest salaries.