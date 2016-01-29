From Interview Gaffes To Why Stubborn Kids Succeed: January’s Top Leadership Stories

This month we learned why stubborn kids succeed, how to ditch the office at 5 p.m. each day, and what not to do on a job interview.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of January 2016.

According to entrepreneur and author Penelope Trunk, job hopping can actually be a strategic move over the long term: “If you don’t change jobs every three years, you don’t develop the skills of getting a job quickly, so then you don’t have any career stability.”

By ranking occupations by earning potential, career opportunity, and number of openings, Glassdoor has arrived at a list of the top 25 in America right now. Mobile developer, data scientist, and HR manager all make the top 10.

Success isn’t always specific to the kind of work you do and rests more on how well you go about it. Your working habits, in other words, can make all the difference. Here’s a look at the past year’s worth of expert tips and techniques to help make you better at your job in 2016.

As some productivity experts see it, the reason you’re stuck at the office past 6 p.m. each night may have more to do with your organizational skills than your workload. We picked up a few techniques to help working parents make it home for dinnertime without paying the price.

This month we learned that some 50% of hiring managers decide whether a candidate will be a good fit within the first five minutes of the interview. Some of the faux pas employers recounted are downright weird (e.g. “Candidate took a family photo off of interviewer’s desk and put it into her purse”), but there are subtler missteps (body language, hand gestures) that most of us can unknowingly make.