See Every Best Picture Winner Ever In This Oscar-Worthy Supercut

It’s nicely symmetrical that the first Academy Award winner for Best Picture was called Wings and the most recent one is Birdman. Not all of us are aware of this neat coincidence, though.

Hard-core film scholars already know the first-ever Best Picture share a title with the 1990s wacky-airport sitcom that introduced the world to Tony Shalhoub, but casual moviegoers may have less of a knowledge base on deep Oscar history. As we await finding out who the latest brie crust-colored winners will be, it’s a perfect time to take a look back at what came before. A new compilation video gathers clips from every confirmed Best Picture ever in one eight-minute clip.

Silence Of The Lambs, 1991

Starting with the aforementioned Wings in 1927, “Every Best Picture. Ever.” shows us the evolution of the silent, black and white era, to the epic sweep of Lord of the Rings: Return of the King in 2003, and back to the silent, black and white era again with 2011’s The Artist. (Remember 2011’s The Artist? Co.Create does, kind of!) Each clip only lasts a few seconds, but it’s enough to give you an idea of the film’s world if you haven’t seen it yet, or plunge you back in if you already have. Not every clip is the most representative from the movie on hand, but you probably correctly guessed that The Silence of The Lambs (1991) features the “fava beans and a nice bottle of chianti” moment, followed by that maniacal slurping sound that has haunted our slumber for 25 years.

The Hurt Locker, 2009

Watch the video and get educated, then give us your pick for this year’s winner in the comments below.