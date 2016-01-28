See The New “Curvy” Barbie

Barbie is getting a makeover. Today, toy maker Mattel unveiled three new bodies for the iconic doll: tall, petite, and curvy. The change comes following slumping sales for the 57-year-old toy–from 2012 to 2014, Barbie sales dropped 20%, and in 2014, Lego surpassed Mattel as the biggest toy company in the world.

Barbie Fashionistas

While the company isn’t doing away with the original doll–she’ll still be sold alongside the new designs–the company hopes the new body types will reflect today’s changing beauty ideals. The traditional Barbie, with her nearly non-existent waist and impossible proportions, has been increasingly criticized for promoting an unrealistic body image. Last year Mattel also added new skin tones and hair color options for the doll.

The new dolls go on sale today.