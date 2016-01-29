Al Gore Is Feeling Hopeful For The Future Of The Planet

Ten years ago this week, at the world premier of An Inconvenient Truth, Al Gore was possibly the gloomiest man in America, explaining to a blithely unaware world how climate change was dooming the planet.

Every night on the television newscast, it’s like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation.

Today, many of those global warming consequences–record-breaking droughts, thousand-year flood events, fires–are already coming to pass. “Every night on the television newscast, it’s like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation,” he told an audience at the United Nations, at the Investors Summit on Climate Risk on Wednesday. (The most recent example is the Zika virus in Latin America–a complicated story that, he says, could have climate change connections.)

Yet he is feeling pretty good that the world is finally waking up. What gives him hope?

December’s climate deal still leaves him “glowing,” despite the huge gap between emissions cuts that science says are needed and the pledges actually offered by 196 nations. Most importantly, it establishes the “direction of travel”–the answer to the question that businesses have of whether the world will actually change.

Solar energy has been coming down in cost at a rate of 10% per year, and these mathematical curves can be drawn very precisely.

Gore believes it’s important to focus on what is mandatory in the Paris agreement: the fact that every country has to review their pledges every five years and “ratchet” it up. “These regular reviews will give people who are concerned about the human future an opportunity,” he says. Improving technologies and lower renewable costs will make it easier for nations to be more ambitious at each review period, he believes. “The practical ability of nations five years from now to say, ‘you know we can do more,’ is going to be greatly enhanced.”

Gore has spent a lot of time in Silicon Valley in recent years (he’s on Apple’s board and is a senior partner at a venture firm, which might contribute to why he’s feeling so good), and he now believes that several renewable energy technologies will follow a version of Moore’s Law for integrated circuits–their price could drop exponentially over time. Moore’s Law is what allowed personal computers to go from a room-sized mainframe to an even more powerful, affordable pocket-sized smartphone in a few decades.

“Solar energy has been coming down in cost at a rate of 10% per year, and these mathematical curves can be drawn very precisely,” he says. “When it becomes cheaper without subsidies in the majority of nations around the world it really is game over for the old way of producing electricity.”