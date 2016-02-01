Five Everyday Activities That Hurt Your Memory

You can’t find your phone. You don’t remember if you answered your client’s email. And you forgot the question you wanted to ask your colleague when you bump into her in the hallway.

If you’re feeling a little forgetful lately, it might be due to something you’re doing during the day. Turns out there are several surprising and common activities people do that hurt their memory. Do you do any of these five things?

If you raid the refrigerator or pantry before you go to bed, you might be filling your stomach to the detriment of your mind. Eating at times normally reserved for sleep causes a deficiency in the hippocampus–the area of the brain that controls learning and memory–and that impacts your memory, according to a new study published in the journal eLife.

In an experiment, researchers fed mice at the time of day they would normally be sleeping. These mice were significantly less able to recall objects during memorization tests, and their long-term memory was also dramatically reduced. Eating at the time when you should be sleeping also disrupts and fragments sleep patterns, and the amount and quality of sleep are vital for the memory consolidation that happens in your brain at that time.

“Taking regular meals at the wrong time of day has far-reaching effects for learning and memory,” writes co-author Dawn Loh of the UCLA Laboratory of Circadian and Sleep Medicine. “Since many people find themselves working or playing during times when they’d normally be asleep, it is important to know that this could dull some of the functions of the brain.”

Stress isn’t good for your health, and it’s not good for your memory, either. In a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience, researchers from the University of Iowa found that the stress hormone cortisol reduces synapses in the brain that cause short-term memory loss in older rats, but its effect depended on the kind of stress that was experienced.

Low levels of chronic anxiety, such as how you might feel about your daily rush-hour commute, affect the brain’s ability to recall information. On the other hand, high-anxiety situations, such as getting into an accident, reinforce the learning process because the information gets stored in the part of the brain responsible for survival.