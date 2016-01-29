Bernie’s Yearning– A New Ice Cream Flavor From Ben & Jerry’s Ben Cohen

Bernie’s Yearning is a new ice-cream flavor from Ben & Jerry’s Ben Cohen, created in support of Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator who is running for president this year. And although Ben’s new flavor has nothing to do with either Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, nor Sanders’s campaign, one look at the packaging tells you where it comes from.

Both Ben and Jerry are fans of Sanders, the left-leaning senator with progressive views on social issues and civil rights. And what better way for an ice-cream mogul to offer support than to create a custom flavor? “When we’re out speaking on his behalf people always ask if there’s a Ben and Jerry’s flavor,” says Ben. “There’s not. But if I were going to come up with one, this is what it would be.”

The result is Bernie’s Yearning, just the name of which proves that Ben still has it when it comes to inventing ice cream flavors. Here’s the slogan from the carton:

The entire top of this pint is covered with a thick disc of solid chocolate. Underneath is plain mint ice cream. The chocolate disc represents the huge majority of economic gains that gone to the top 1 percent since the end of the recession. Beneath it, the rest of us. Eating instructions Take back of spoon and whack huge chocolate disc into lots of pieces. Let the ice cream soften up a bit, mix the pieces around–and there you have it, Bernie’s Yearning. Dig in, and share it with your fellow Americans!

I don’t know about you, but I’d eat the hell out of that. But perhaps the best part is that this is a real ice-cream flavor. Ben made 40 pints and is giving them away in a contest. Or you could go the DIY route–unlike breaking up real income inequality, this is pretty easy to do at home.