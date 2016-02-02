This Ultra-Clean Wood Stove Creates A Cozy Fire That Doesn’t Pollute

On cold, still winter nights in San Francisco, it’s illegal to use a fireplace. As in a handful of other places, the local air quality agency recognizes that the pollution from burning wood is a health threat–the tiny particles found in soot can lodge in someone’s lungs, cause asthma attacks, and increase the risk of heart disease. By November, new homes in the area won’t even be allowed to include more efficient wood stoves.

But would an ultra-efficient new wood stove–one that produces virtually no soot–make sense in other parts of the country, where wood is still commonly used as a source of heat? A startup with a smart stove, powered by electronics, thinks that helping homeowners switch to its product could dramatically lower pollution.

“A lot of the wood stoves that are already out there are very inefficient, so they waste heat, they waste money, and they’re also very dirty,” says Taylor Myers, a graduate student at the University of Maryland and co-founder of MF Fire, the startup making a new wood stove called the Mulciber. “Our biggest concern is the health problems that come with them being dirty.”

A typical fireplace or wood stove sucks in air as smoke goes out the chimney, and it’s an inexact, unpredictable process. “These wood stoves don’t have a whole lot of control over how much air gets into the fire,” he says. “It turns out that being able to control that air is really important if you want the wood stove to burn clean.”

The Mulciber uses a fan to drive air throughout the system, forcing the fire to burn as completely–and cleanly–as possible. A smart controller inside the stove measures heat and continually adjusts the fan so its fire keeps burning exactly as it’s supposed to. The electronics also make the stove easier to use.

“It’s much easier to get the fire started, it’s much easier to keep the fire going, and it will ultimately be a much easier experience for the user across the board,” Myers says. “Less cleaning, less work.”

Right now, about 2.5 million households use wood as their main source of heat in the U.S., and another 9 million use it as a secondary source. And in some places–like the Northeast–the use of wood has been quickly increasing.