  • conquering the cloud

Progress, By the Numbers: Technology Economics in a Digital World

Progress, By the Numbers: Technology Economics in a Digital World
By FastCo Works1 minute Read

As mobile usage skyrockets and the Internet of Things begins to take off, companies find themselves under immense pressure to keep pace with intensifying demands for computational, storage, and network capacity, not to mention constant security challenges. With companies looking to cloud-enabled technologies, public, private, and all flavors in between, how do they decide on the right underlying infrastructure in this ever-shifting landscape? According to Howard Rubin, founder and CEO of Rubin Worldwide, a New York–based research and consultancy firm focusing on “technology economics,” the numbers describe this perfect storm of technology intensity.

Explore the economic impact that platform choices have on your business by viewing Howard Rubin’s full report.

This article was created and commissioned by IBM, and the views expressed are their own.

