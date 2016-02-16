Progress, By the Numbers: Technology Economics in a Digital World

As mobile usage skyrockets and the Internet of Things begins to take off, companies find themselves under immense pressure to keep pace with intensifying demands for computational, storage, and network capacity, not to mention constant security challenges. With companies looking to cloud-enabled technologies, public, private, and all flavors in between, how do they decide on the right underlying infrastructure in this ever-shifting landscape? According to Howard Rubin, founder and CEO of Rubin Worldwide, a New York–based research and consultancy firm focusing on “technology economics,” the numbers describe this perfect storm of technology intensity.