80% Of Facebook’s Ad Dollars Come From Mobile

Back in 2012, Facebook was struggling to transition into a company with a strong mobile presence. Those days are long gone. In its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, Facebook revealed that 80% of its advertising revenue could be attributed to mobile. In other words: Of the $5.6 billion ad dollars Facebook raked in during the last quarter, about $4.5 billion came from mobile advertising.

While Facebook’s Q3 earnings last year also reflected its rapid shift to mobile, Facebook’s overall ad revenue jumped more than $1.3 billion in the past few months—in part because of the holiday season—making the new numbers all the more impressive. (When compared to the same quarter in 2014, ad revenue increased by a whopping 57%). Facebook also exceeded expectations with revenue of $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter, bringing its year-end total to $17.9 billion; analysts had previously estimated that Facebook would land less than $5.4 billion in revenue.

As expected, company execs wouldn’t disclose ad revenue numbers for Instagram, though COO Sheryl Sandberg said they were “pleased with the growth.” Sandberg shared that 98 of Facebook’s top 100 advertisers had also advertised on Instagram in the last quarter—a comment that suggests Instagram could be driving a good chunk of Facebook’s mobile growth.

The company’s mobile efforts can be seen in its user numbers, as well, though overall user growth has slowed. The majority of Facebook’s 1.59 billion monthly users are browsing the platform on mobile devices—1.44 billion, to be exact.

During the call, Zuckerberg also touched on the new Reactions feature that, as Bloomberg reported earlier today, will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Reactions, he said, will “add a bit of complexity” to the Like button by offering five additional emojis that can be used to respond to Facebook posts.

“When you only have a like button, if you share a sad piece of content or something that makes you angry, people may not have the tool to react to it,” Zuckerberg said. “We want people to share all of the things that are meaningful to them, not just the things that make them happy or will get a like.”

At the time of writing, Facebook’s stock has soared more than 12% in after-hours trading.