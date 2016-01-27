advertisement
Being A Woman On The Internet, Part I: Guthrie Vs. Elliott

[Photo: Flickr user Antonio Roberts]
By Meera Lee Patel1 minute Read

A few days ago, BuzzFeed’s Scaachi Koul discussed why online harassment feels no different than in-person harassment. Her essay started with the criminal harassment case Guthrie vs. Elliott, which is bound to set the precedent for how harassment cases will be handled on Twitter and in the courts. Slate‘s Amanda Hess wrote about how the case played out, and its likely repercussions.

Tomorrow, Being a Woman on the Internet: Part II will explore what the results of Guthrie vs. Elliott mean for women and their harassers, both online and on the street.

